July 4 was a win for the SMU football team, as it added Flower Mound, Texas, three-star defensive end Stone Eby to the 2021 class. Eby is the Mustangs' 12th commitment in the class.

For those keeping stats, SMU now has a healthy balance with his class. The Mustangs have six offensive pledges and six defensive pledges.

That said, there's still plenty of room for Sonny Dykes and Co. to add to its class. And there are several big names still available.