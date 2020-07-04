PONY UP! SMU adds Flower Mound DE Stone Eby to growing 2021 class
The SMU 2021 class added another key piece on Saturday, as Flower Mound three-star defensive end Stone Eby gave his verbal commitment.
Last month, Flower Mound, Texas, defensive end Stone Eby told The HillTopics that he wanted to announce a verbal commitment on July 4 to honor the family members he has who serve or served in the military.
It's coincidental that on the day, the three-star prospect's ultimate choice wears red, white and blue.
Eby verbally committed to SMU Saturday afternoon and became the 12th pledge in the Mustangs' 2021 class. He chose SMU in a top four that also included Duke, Georgia Tech and Rice.
"I wanted to go to a place that's consistently putting up great numbers -- as the D-line and as the whole team," Eby told The HillTopics in an exclusive interview. "I want to compete consistently and have a chance to win conference championships and get to the playoffs."
Eby added: "It's not just the football aspect. It's also having the academics to lean back on after football is over. I know that I won't play football for the rest of my life. At one point in time, it'll be over with."
At 6-4 and 245 pounds, Eby has the size, speed and skillset to play either the strong-side or weak-side defensive end. He focuses on his finesse moves and power moves equally, and because of his versatility, he also will have an opportunity to play inside as a three-tech in SMU's rotation.
Eby was recruited by SMU defensive line coach Randall Joyner, and the two have built a super-strong relationship in the past couple of years. It was that relationship that played a huge part in Eby's decision.
"Coach Joyner said he had a plan to get to know me and to understand and see if I was the right guy for him and the guy he wants," Eby said. "Thankfully, I was.
"He and I have a great relationship, and I feel like he is an important figure in my life. I can talk to him about anything, from football, God and personal matters. He's played a big role in my recruiting process."
Eby is the first defensive lineman pledge for SMU's 2021 class. He joins a defensive class that also includes defensive backs Isaiah Nwokobia and Bryce McMorris, as well as linebackers Izaiah Kelley, Trevion Sneed and Jadarius Thursby.