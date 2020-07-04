Last month, Flower Mound, Texas, defensive end Stone Eby told The HillTopics that he wanted to announce a verbal commitment on July 4 to honor the family members he has who serve or served in the military.

It's coincidental that on the day, the three-star prospect's ultimate choice wears red, white and blue.

Eby verbally committed to SMU Saturday afternoon and became the 12th pledge in the Mustangs' 2021 class. He chose SMU in a top four that also included Duke, Georgia Tech and Rice.

"I wanted to go to a place that's consistently putting up great numbers -- as the D-line and as the whole team," Eby told The HillTopics in an exclusive interview. "I want to compete consistently and have a chance to win conference championships and get to the playoffs."

Eby added: "It's not just the football aspect. It's also having the academics to lean back on after football is over. I know that I won't play football for the rest of my life. At one point in time, it'll be over with."