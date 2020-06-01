Last Saturday officially marked five weeks since the conclusion of the NFL Draft, and Patrick Nelson is still awaiting a phone call from a professional team.

For SMU fans -- and American Athletic Conference fans as a whole -- it's one of the biggest head-scratchers. As an all-AAC first-team selection, someone who had 80 tackles a team-high 18 tackles for loss and an SMU single season-record 12 sacks, many expected Nelson to be one of the first Mustangs to sign as a free agent if he wasn't announced as a late-round draft pick.

June is now here, and Nelson is still without a home in the NFL.

But he's yet to give up hope.

"I'm still waiting on the call," he told The HillTopics. "I'll be ready."

Proof of his preparation comes with a video he made going through basic drills. He's working with his trainer on footwork, lateral movement, hip positioning, quickness and overall acceleration -- skills that will allow him to be either a safety or a linebacker at the next level.