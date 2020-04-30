As one of SMU's record-breaking defenders, Patrick Nelson still awaits a call from an NFL team looking to sign him as a free agent.

Patrick Nelson wasn't expecting to hear his name called on Thursday, day one, of last week's NFL Draft. He honestly wasn't expecting to hear his name called on Friday, day two, of the draft. If an opportunity was coming for the all-purpose SMU defender, it would have been on Saturday, the third and final day of the draft. And if it wasn't happening during the draft, Nelson was surely expecting to get a phone call afterward for a free-agent opportunity. That call never came. Five days later, Nelson still waits. "I definitely didn't see this situation coming," Nelson said. Most SMU fans would concur. And quite a few fans of American Athetlic Conference teams who have watched Nelson would cosign. Five SMU football players are currently preparing for their rookie seasons. Wide receiver James Proche was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round. Running back Xavier Jones (Los Angeles Rams), safety Rodney Clemons (Kansas City Chiefs), defensive end/linebacker Delontae Scott (Green Bay Packers) and tight end Ryan Becker (Arizona Cardinals) all have free agent deals. Nelson would love to make that Mustang quintet a half dozen. For now, he waits. Semi-impatiently, almost. "A ton of emotions," Nelson said, describing the past couple of days. "No one didn't expect me to at least get a free agent deal. That's what some thought it would come to, and for me, that wouldn't have been a problem."

Patrick Nelson started all 13 games and broke the single-season sacks record in 2019. (Vladimir Cherry - SMU Football)

Resume speaks volumes Of all the draft-eligible players on the SMU roster, Nelson was not supposed to be the guy without any type of contract. Particularly after the outstanding run during the 2019 season. Nelson started all 13 games and finished with 80 tackles, 58 of which were solo. Nelson had a team-high 18 tackles for loss. He also set the SMU single-season record for sacks with 12. Nelson was an all-AAC first-team selection, as well as a Shrine Bowl invite. And this was all done with Nelson playing out of position. As a natural safety, he played a hybrid linebacker role for the Mustangs -- all out of necessity. "He's given us a little bit of an edge, defensively," SMU head coach Sonny Dykes said about Nelson during the 2019 season. "He's a really tough guy, a no-nonsense football player. He doesn't care about hype or any of that stuff. He just likes to play football."

Nelson made plays -- tons of them -- and one of the rewards came after SMU beat Houston on the road. He was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Week after recording seven tackles (3.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks and a strip sack that set up an SMU touchdown in the victory. He thought he had done enough for 13 games. His resume also includes helping SMU to a 10-win season, the program's first season with double-digit victories since 1984. Instead, Nelson, still in Dallas, awaits that special call from an NFL team rep. It's a call that would have changed his life. Now, it's a call that he feels will not only jump-start his career but also light a fire unlike any other. "This is something you've wanted since you were a kid," Nelson said. "To not know where you're going at the moment ..."

Toughness with versatility Physically, Nelson looks the part of a professional athlete. He's chiseled at 6-0 and 215 pounds. If we're discussing combine numbers, he's a player who can bench press 225 pounds at least 20 times -- 25 or more on a good day. And when it comes to the 40-yard dash, Nelson said he's confident he can hit high 4.4-second times consistently. Statistically, the numbers speak for themselves. In two seasons at SMU, he recorded 145 tackles (95 solo) with 24 tackles for loss. He had 13.5 sacks, six pass deflections and three interceptions. That says a lot for someone who lined up as both a safety and an outside linebacker. Nelson is a disruptive defender in the secondary, someone who is equally comfortable being in coverage as he is in the box making tackles. And when he hits, an offensive player feels it. In fact, it was that level of toughness that Dykes immediately noticed after Nelson transferred from Illinois. It's what made Nelson a no-brainer as a starter on the defense. "He's a big part of the reason why we're more physical as a football program than we have been," Dykes said during the season. "He's made a huge difference in our program." Dykes knows what Nelson can do. All of SMU football knows, as well. It's now a matter of convincing one NFL team. Nelson said he's been in regular discussion with his agent, and while he has interest from some teams, no one has yet to pull the trigger. Not having a pro day because of COVID-19 hurt tons of athletes with pro aspirations. Some teams also are still trying to figure out exactly where Nelson fits best on the field. "Some teams need safeties, and some teams need linebackers," he said. "It definitely takes a specific scheme or a specific coach to get the most out of the hybrid type of player that I am. In today's game, you're starting to see that a lot more, and there's always so many questions. "The way I see it, if you can play football, you can play football."

