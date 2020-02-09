It was a similar song and dance, unfortunately, for the SMU men's basketball team Saturday afternoon.

Play well in the first half. Squander a lead in the second half. Lose in frustrating fashion.

That sequence has happened a couple of times for the Mustangs this season, and Saturday was a repeat to forget. SMU held a 19-point lead at Temple but ultimately dropped a decision in overtime, 97-90.