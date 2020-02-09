Trend of 'good half, bad half' rears head in another SMU road contest
At Temple on Saturday, the Mustangs once again had to deal with a bad half taking top billing over a solid half in the same game.
It was a similar song and dance, unfortunately, for the SMU men's basketball team Saturday afternoon.
Play well in the first half. Squander a lead in the second half. Lose in frustrating fashion.
That sequence has happened a couple of times for the Mustangs this season, and Saturday was a repeat to forget. SMU held a 19-point lead at Temple but ultimately dropped a decision in overtime, 97-90.
