Saturday included a first half to remember and a second half to forget for the SMU men's basketball team.

SMU watched a huge first-half lead evaporate, as Temple used a second-half rally to shock the Mustangs, 97-90, in overtime at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. It was a frustrating American Athletic Conference loss for an SMU team that once led in the first half by 19.

Temple (12-11, 4-7 in AAC), which entered Saturday averaging roughly 68 points a game, scored 66 points in the second half and overtime periods combined to steal a conference victory. The Owls shot 68% (17 of 25) and made 6 of 7 (86%) from the 3-point line in the second half, and they connected on 5 of 6 (83%) in the five-minute overtime.

SMU fell to 16-6 overall and 6-4 in AAC play.

Regulation ended with teams knotted at 80. The teams exchanged buckets to start the overtime period, and Temple took an 89-85 lead on a Quinton Rose 3-pointer with 2:28 remaining.

With Temple up, 91-87, SMU's Kendric Davis made a layup and was fouled with less than a minute left. He made the free throw to cut Temple's lead to 91-90. Unfortunately, that was the last time the Mustangs scored on the day, as Temple connected on free throws to secure the come-from-behind win.

SMU started the game hot, hitting three of their first four 3-point attempts, and took a 9-2 lead in the first 2 1/2 minutes. By the 15:09 mark, SMU led, 15-6, and had made 6 of 9 from the floor.

SMU extended its lead to 13 points on a bucket by Everett Ray, who returned to the lineup after missing the last five games with a knee injury. The Mustangs used a 19-3 run to grab a 44-25 advantage -- its largest lead -- with less than three minutes in the first half.

SMU went into the locker room with a 48-31 halftime lead. The Mustangs shot a red-hot 63% from the field and an even-hotter 64% from the 3-point line. Temple didn't shoot bad in the first half, making 46% from the field, but it only made 2 of 11 (18%) from deep.

SMU opened the second half cold offensively, making only 1 of 6 from the field in the first four minutes. To add, Temple used its scorching shooting to cut SMU's double-digit halftime lead to single digits at the 12:27 mark.

The Owls connected on seven of their first eight shots of the half. A 3-pointer by Temple's Josh Pierre-Louis trimmed SMU's lead to 57-54, with 10:12 left to play.

Temple's Damion Moore tied the game at 73 with free throws with 2:06 left. The Liacouras Center went into a frenzy at the 1:04 mark when Alani Moore II took a pass from Nate Pierre-Louis and hit a clutch 3-pointer to give the Owls a 78-77 lead, the first lead for the Owls since 2-0 in the first half.

Monty Scott added a bucket with 25 seconds left to extend Temple's lead. SMU called timeout and set up a play where Tyson Jolly attempted a 3-pointer but was fouled. Jolly sank all three free throws to tie the game at 80. Rose missed a last-second jumper for Temple to force overtime.

SMU finished the game with two key players out of the game. Davis and Feron Hunt both fouled out during the overtime period. Davis had a team-high 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Hunt finished with 11 points and three rebounds off the bench. Jolly and Isiaha Mike each added 13 points for SMU, while CJ White had 10 points.

Rose led all scorers with 25 points for Temple. He also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Scott had 22 points and connected on 8 of 11 from the floor.

SMU will look to bounce back Wednesday, as it hosts Connecticut. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at Moody Coliseum.