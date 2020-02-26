Tuesday was a big night for the SMU men's basketball team, as the Mustangs beat Memphis, 58-53, at Moody Coliseum. It was a win that clinched a head-to-head sweep, which could be beneficial for the Mustangs as they inch closer to conference seeding for the American Athletic Conference Tournament next month in Fort Worth.

SMU currently is in a battle with Wichita State for fourth place in the AAC standings, and the top four teams receive a first-round bye. The Mustangs will host the Shockers on Sunday.

READ: SMU scores key home win vs. Memphis

How did SMU get the job done Tuesday? Here are a few next-day takeaways.



