UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas -- When the SMU basketball needed a win the most, it got one.

And SMU, the top-ranked scoring offense in the American Athletic Conference, got it playing one of its better defensive games of the year.

The Mustangs topped Memphis, 58-53, in front of an electric Moody Coliseum Tuesday night. In getting the victory, SMU also earned the sweep over Memphis, which could come in handy in conference tiebreaker situations with three AAC games left on the schedule.

It was a win that kept SMU (19-8, 9-6) in fourth place in the AAC standings. Memphis slipped to 19-9 overall and 8-7 in conference play.

SMU didn't have the best offensive game Tuesday, as it only shot 34% from the field and a dismal 10% from the 3-point line. The Mustangs, however, played arguably its best defensive game and held Memphis to 34% shooting from the field and 24% from the 3-point line.

SMU used a 10-0 run early to take a 12-4 lead at the 12:30 mark of the first half. The Mustangs took advantage of Memphis being without star big man Precious Achiuwa on the floor. Achiuwa picked up two fouls very early in the half and only played seven minutes total.

SMU took its first double-digit lead, 27-16, with less than four minutes in the first half after Tyson Jolly hit a 3-pointer and Feron Hunt followed with a layup. The Mustangs led, 32-20, at the halftime break.

Memphis opened the second half with a 10-0 run, the first seven points coming from Achiuwa and a 3-pointer by Lester Quinones supported. But SMU went on a 7-0 run to extend its lead with the help of buckets by Jolly and Ethan Chargois.

SMU's largest lead came at the 11:06 mark, when it led, 47-32. Memphis managed to methodically trim that lead to single digits with less than three minutes to play.

The Mustangs, however, held off the Memphis charge with free throws from Emmanuel Bandoumel and Kendric Davis. And with the win, SMU improved to 15-1 at Moody Coliseum this season.

Jolly finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead SMU. Davis had 12 points and six assists, and Chargois finished with 12 points off the bench.

Achiuwa, despite only playing 19 minutes, led Memphis with 17 points and seven rebounds. He played much of the second half with four fouls.

SMU next prepares for a Sunday matchup at home against Wichita State. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.