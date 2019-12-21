The Morning After: Takeaways from SMU's loss to Georgia
There were a few positives and negatives from SMU's 87-85, double-overtime loss at Georgia Friday night.
SMU was one one the last 16 undefeated basketball teams in the country. In a two- week span, the Mustangs have gone from an 8-0 start to back-to-back losses.
Friday night's 87-85 double-overtime loss to Georgia was a stinger, as the Mustangs had their chances to steal away a big win against an SEC opponent. But in watching the game, there were positives and negatives to take from SMU's performance.
READ: SMU falls in double OT to Georgia
Here are a few takeaways from Friday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news