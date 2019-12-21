SMU was one one the last 16 undefeated basketball teams in the country. In a two- week span, the Mustangs have gone from an 8-0 start to back-to-back losses.

Friday night's 87-85 double-overtime loss to Georgia was a stinger, as the Mustangs had their chances to steal away a big win against an SEC opponent. But in watching the game, there were positives and negatives to take from SMU's performance.

Here are a few takeaways from Friday.