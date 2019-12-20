SMU will leave Athens, Georgia, feeling like it should have been victorious in SEC country Friday night.

Unfortunately, should haves and could haves are moot, and the reality of Friday was that the Mustangs couldn't leave Stegeman Coliseum with a win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

SMU forced Georgia to play two extra periods, but the Bulldogs managed to hold down home court in an 87-85 double-overtime victory in front of 10,351 fans. It was a game where the Mustangs (8-2) had their chances to secure a big road win but let opportunities go late in the second half and in the overtime periods.

Georgia (7-3) clinched the win with the help of the smallest player on the floor. Sahvir Wheeler, a Houston native listed at 5-10, used a hesitation dribble to drive to the lane and score with roughly two seconds left to play.

This was a game where SMU led, 28-25, at the half, dominated the points in the paint, 50-38, and outrebounded the Bulldogs, 55-44. Still, Georgia managed to find a way to stay close to the Mustangs and ultimately secure a much-needed victory.

Neither team held a lead larger than six points, and regulation ended with both teams tied at 68. With less than 30 seconds in the first overtime period, the Mustangs led by five, but Georgia used a 3-pointer by Tyree Crump to cut the lead, then capitalized on a missed free throw to set up the game-tying bucket, a Wheeler layup with four seconds in the period.

From there, Georgia never trailed in the second overtime. SMU tied the game three times, but Wheeler hit the game-winning bucket with time running out.

The loss blanketed a huge night from SMU's Isiaha Mike, who had a monster double-double -- 25 points and 12 rebounds -- and made 10 of 20 from the floor. He connected on five 3-pointers and, with the 25 points, matched a career high in scoring.

Tyson Jolly also had a double-double, 19 points and 10 rebounds, but he made only 4 of 9 free throws, including 1 of 5 in the overtime periods. Feron Hunt had 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Kendric Davis finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Wheeler finished with nine points and eight assists for Georgia. Rayshaun Hammonds led the Bulldogs with 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Anthony Edwards, a projected lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, had 16 points and five boards.

SMU has now lost back-to-back games and will look to get back on track at home Monday against Georgia State. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at Moody Coliseum.