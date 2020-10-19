The HillTopics has social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Starting this week, the fastest-rising website covering SMU athletics will add a podcast to its steady flow of content.

The HillTopics has partnered with the "Roughing the Passer Podcast" for weekly SMU podcast content. The duo of CJ Olson and Brian Pica -- two SMU students -- have made up a podcasting team since October 2018, and now they will bring their talents to the Rivals network.

"I think we're a strong match and strong podcast because we both are passionate about sharing sports opinions and taking in as much as we can about sports," Olson said. "But what we value the most in sports is in such stark contrast."

Olson, from New Providence, New Jersey, is a statistics major who's expected to graduate in May. Pica, from Atherton, California, is a finance major who's expecting to graduate in 2022.

You can follow the Roughing the Passer Podcast Twitter account here. Look for the debut on The HillTopics on Tuesday.