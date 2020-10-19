In what could be the biggest week of the year for SMU football, The HillTopics is offering a one-time special for SMU fans! Through 11:59 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Oct. 21, The HillTopics will offer FIRST-YEAR ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTIONS FOR ONLY $12!. That's literally $1 a month for the first year! This 48-hour sale will be a one-time deal, so act today!

New subscribers can CLICK HERE. Returning free users and past subscribers can CLICK HERE. PROMO CODE: SMU12.

The HillTopics relaunched in September of last year and has seen exponential growth in roughly a year -- impressive for a site covering a non-Power 5 school. And considering the site relatively restarted from the ground up, we're excited about the opportunities to get even bigger! Why sign up with The HillTopics? A few reasons:

DAILY CONTENT Rivals.com has been a leader in football, basketball and recruiting for decades, and that hasn't changed. Since the relaunch, The HillTopics has returned to full-time action and made a habit of providing daily content for a rowdy SMU fan base. The site has updates on a football team ranked No. 16 in the country, and with a top-10 team coming into town in Cincinnati, look for a ton of stories in preparation for the week. Additionally, The HillTopics provides updates on an SMU basketball team looking to build with multiple players returning, as well as big-name recruits who could be the next big names playing at Gerald J. Ford Stadium or at Moody Coliseum.

FEATURES NOBODY provides in-depth features on athletes, coaches and staff like we do. We hold every story published with journalistic integrity, and that won't change. Even in the middle of a global pandemic, The HillTopics refuses to half-step on the most interesting feature content for the SMU fan base.

SMU quarterback commit Preston Stone

EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN You've asked for content, and we're providing content. A week with less than double-digit content is a bad week -- pandemic or no pandemic. Even with the current global conditions, our readers will never be without reputable content. From question-and-answer sessions with coaches to updates on former stars on the Hilltop, we at The HillTopics want to keep our fans entertained. Best believe, The HillTopics will have you covered!

Do yourself a favor and take advantage of this 48-hour deal ... don't delay!

From game stories to features and everything in between, we've got you covered! (Rob Graham)