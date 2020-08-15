The latest changes in SMU's 2020 football schedule -- which appears to be a daily carousel with COVID-19 -- has helped put the Battle for the Iron Skillet back on.

SMU announced early Saturday afternoon that the game against TCU, once canceled because of the Big 12's scheduling format, is now back on. The game will take place Sept. 12 in Fort Worth.

SMU originally was scheduled to play Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 12, but that game has been moved to Sept. 26. Prior to COVID-19, SMU and TCU was scheduled to compete in the 100th rendition of the Battle for the Iron Skillet. Because of the pandemic, the Big 12 enforced scheduling restrictions that allowed them to only play a conference-only schedule, with each team also allowed one nonconference home game.

This year's SMU-TCU game originally was scheduled to be at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Instead, it will be played at Amon G. Carter Stadium on the TCU campus. SMU beat TCU, 41-38, to win the Iron Skillet last season.

"We want to thank TCU athletics director Jeremiah Donati and head coach Gary Patterson for re-engaging us when their schedule changed," SMU athletics director Rick Hart via release. "We are excited to continue this important rivalry, especially for our team and fans."

SMU's Week 2 opponent, Stephen F. Austin, has had its own issues with scheduling. SFA is a member of the Southland Conference, which postponed league competition this year but has allowed teams to play a nonconference schedule.

"We also want to thank SFA and athletics director Ryan Ivey for being flexible and agreeing to move our home game to Sept. 26, so that TCU could return to our 2020 slate," Hart said in the release.

SMU still plans to open the season Sept. 5 on the road at Texas State. The change in schedule now means the Mustangs' first home game won't be until their matchup against SFA. SMU will have back-to-back-to-back travel dates at Texas State (Sept. 5), at TCU (Sept. 12) and at North Texas (Sept. 19).