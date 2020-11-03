If Shane Buechele were unable to take snaps for SMU for the remainder of the 2020 season, the only other current roster player to have attempted a pass this season is a wide receiver.

Tyler Page has attempted two passes on trick plays this year for the Mustangs. He has a 55-yard completion to Rashee Rice in the game against Tulane.

If something were to happen to Buechele during or before Saturday's Temple game, then SMU is planning on filling the position with a player who has three pass attempts to his name -- all coming in 2019. And of those three attempts, one was completed to an SMU teammate, and one was intercepted by an SMU opponent.

No pressure, though. None at all, in fact.

Rarely does the backup quarterback get ink, but for the No. 18 Mustangs, Derek Green is a name to know. Injuries are never wished upon, but every team understands the importance of having a "next man up" mentality.

Green was named the new backup to Buechele on Monday during head coach Sonny Dykes' weekly media meeting. SMU lost backup quarterback Terrance Gipson, who has chosen to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Green's a player who Dykes tons of confidence in. Dykes wouldn't have offered Green, then a walk-on, a scholarship back in February if he didn't believe he could get the job done.

"He's got some experience," Dykes said of Green, "and when he's gotten into football games for us, historically, he's played well."