Redshirt freshman quarterback Terrance Gipson, SMU's backup quarterback to Shane Buechele, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

A product of Spring Westfield High School in the Houston area, Gipson played in four games this season and completed all three of his pass attempts for 30 yards and also had 19 rushing yards and a touchdown. He redshirted the 2019 season after playing in two games completing all three of his pass attempts then for 56 yards and also rushing seven times for 37 yards.

SMU head coach Sonny Dykes addressed Gipson's decision during a Monday media session, and he said he fully supports the 6-0, 190-pound, dual-threat quarterback in his future endeavors.

"Terrance and I talked about it, and I think my concern was more about him finding the right place for him," Dykes said. "I think it's something he's been considering for a while.

"I'm supportive of him and wish him the best. I hope he finds what he's looking for. He's a good football player and a good kid. I want to see him have a ton of success. I hope he can go someplace where he's comfortable and can excel and get a degree and have a good life."

Gipson saw time in the fourth quarter against Navy. He rushed once early in the quarter, then fumbled the ball, which ultimately led to a Navy touchdown. SMU's starters were then re-inserted into the ball game.

Dykes said sophomore Derek Green will take over the No. 2 spot behind Buechele. Green, the son of former NFL quarterback Trent Green, played in three games last season and also has handled holding duties this year during field goals and PATs.

Green was heralded a couple of weeks back for his ability to control what could have been a botched snap when SMU's Chris Naggar kicked the game-winning field goal to beat Tulane in overtime.