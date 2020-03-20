This was supposed to be a time where spring football was in full swing, March Madness had college basketball fans glued to their seats, recruiting trips would be made by athletes -- with some official visits to be finalized -- and sports as a whole would be discussed.

Instead, many are being held as prisoners in their own homes -- whether self-imposed or a government-ruled lockdown -- because of the coronavirus (COVID-19). And because of the virus that is claiming lives globally, we are now forced to watch playbacks of the best games some may have forgotten, rather than actually watch our favorite teams compete in realtime.

This time period also has allowed us at The HillTopics to do some interior cleaning. We've spoken with a lot of coaches and players throughout the 2019-20 season, but we weren't able to use every quote offered. Consider this our chance to provide you, our loyal fans, with some of the best things said that were never published on The HillTopics.