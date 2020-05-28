The early signing period in December is set to take place in less than seven months. After adding cornerback Bryce McMorris to its growing 2021 class on Wednesday, SMU now prepares to fill out the remaining spots in time for December -- and,possibly, for the regular signing period in February.

When it comes to the 2021 cycle, head coach Sonny Dykes and the rest of the SMU football coaches have extended scholarships to 134 players, according to Rivals.com. Roughly a third of the players with SMU offers have committed elsewhere -- which means plenty of opportunity is there for the Mustangs to close strong.

The HillTopics has put together a breakdown of 2021 recruiting for SMU football. These are numbers reported as of Wednesday evening.