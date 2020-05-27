The Mustangs added another piece to the puzzle Wednesday afternoon, as Bridgeland cornerback Bryce McMorris announced his commitment to SMU. McMorris became the 11th commit overall -- and the eighth pledge this month -- for Sonny Dykes' 2021 class.

From a 2021 recruiting standpoint, May started strong, and it will end on a respectable note for the SMU football team.

McMorris added: "Lastly, it was also important for me to remain close to my family as they support me through this journey."

"One of the reasons I chose [SMU] was because of the strong relationships I have built with the coaching staff throughout the recruiting process," McMorris said in an exclusive with The HillTopics . "Another impact on my decision to join was the opportunity to receive an excellent education and to study engineering from a school with a great reputation.

SMU now has struck gold with two members of the Bridgeland High School football team. Wide receiver Dylan Goffney committed to the Mustangs on May 9.

Goffney had been targeting his teammate before publicly announcing his commitment. The two have lined up against each other in practice for years, and Goffney knows what McMorris can bring to the table from a competitive perspective.

"That would be big for SMU, and it would be cool for us to play at the same college together," Goffney told The HillTopics days before McMorris' announcement. "We've been together since we were little kids."

In McMorris, SMU will get a 6-0, 170-pound athlete who has reported nearly 20 offers, including Washington State, Louisiana Tech, Air Force and Colorado State. He was a first-team all-District 14-6A defender who finished the 2019 season with 43 tackles, five pass deflections, an interception and a fumble recovery. Of those 43 tackles, 27 were solo.

One of the newer varsity programs in Texas high school football, Bridgeland finished 2019 with an 8-3 record and a trip to the UIL Class 6A Division II playoffs. Last season was only Bridgeland's second year of varsity play.

McMorris joining the SMU class means the program now has its first cornerback pledge of the 2021 cycle. He joins linebackers Izaiah Kelley and Trevion Sneed, safety Isaiah Nwokobia and linebacker/safety Jadarius Thursby as a part of SMU's defensive class.