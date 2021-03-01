A slightly frustrated Kendric Davis took to social media Sunday evening to express his opinions on who should be named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

The SMU point guard, never shy about honestly speaking his mind, ranks among the top five players in five different categories and ranks in the top 10 among players in a sixth category. He took to Twitter Sunday evening with his thoughts that he is the best player in the conference.

Unfortunately, SMU has been the proverbial tree in the forest with nobody to hear it making a sound in previous weeks. SMU has an 11-4 record but hasn't played a game since Feb. 8, when it beat East Carolina on the road.

SMU was a victim of COVID-19 for most of last month, and a four-game home stand that could have have really helped the program's chances for a NCAA Tournament bid never had a chance to execute.

Hence, the frustration.

"Maybe I'm wrong, maybe I'm right, everyone has their opinion that I respect," Davis tweeted Sunday, "but I feel like I'm AAC Player of the Year from all the games we played.

"I think I showed enough. I can't control our COVID pause, just the time we [are] living in."