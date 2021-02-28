The American Athletic Conference on Sunday morning announced that Thursday's SMU-Cincinnati basketball game has been canceled "due to a continuation of a suspension of activities at SMU."

The AAC specifically noted the game would be canceled -- and not postponed -- as the game will not be made up. The AAC Tournament is slated to kick off March 11.

SMU has one final regular-season game on schedule, a home matchup March 7 against Tulsa. Whether that game will be played is still to be determined.

SMU last played a game on Feb. 8, a 71-56 win at East Carolina. The Mustangs then were preparing for a four-game home stand, but COVID-19 concerns forced postponements of all four matchups, as well as a back-to-back, home-and-home battle with Wichita State.

SMU hasn't played at Moody Coliseum since Jan. 28, when it beat Memphis, 67-65.