SMU recruiting had a nice buzz after Saturday's announcement of three-star all-purpose back Montaye Dawson becoming the third commitment in the Mustangs' 2021 class. SMU is hoping a fourth one -- and fifth and sixth, and so on and so on -- will come soon. Duncanville wide receiver Roderick Daniels Jr. has been an SMU target for quite some time. He was offered back in October and last visited the Hilltop in January for a junior day. Sunday afternoon, the 5-9, 173-pound slot receiver, who has north of 20 reported offers, announced his top 10 schools. SMU made the cut, as did the following schools (listed in alphabetical order): Arkansas, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, TCU and Texas Tech.

Earlier this season, Daniels spoke to The HillTopics about what it was that made SMU so attractive. "It's the school, mainly," he said. "It's a good education, a good football team, a good program. There are a lot of players on the team who have been good for my position. "Plus, it's close to home, so I'd be able to play for my family and the city where I'm from. It would really fit well."