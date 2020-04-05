SMU makes top 10 for Duncanville 3-star WR Roderick Daniels Jr.
SMU recruiting had a nice buzz after Saturday's announcement of three-star all-purpose back Montaye Dawson becoming the third commitment in the Mustangs' 2021 class. SMU is hoping a fourth one -- and fifth and sixth, and so on and so on -- will come soon.
Duncanville wide receiver Roderick Daniels Jr. has been an SMU target for quite some time. He was offered back in October and last visited the Hilltop in January for a junior day.
Sunday afternoon, the 5-9, 173-pound slot receiver, who has north of 20 reported offers, announced his top 10 schools. SMU made the cut, as did the following schools (listed in alphabetical order): Arkansas, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, TCU and Texas Tech.
Top 10🔥 #RDJ Edited by : @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/YcxcNOtxDA— Roderick Daniels Jr (@RDJ13_) April 5, 2020
Earlier this season, Daniels spoke to The HillTopics about what it was that made SMU so attractive.
"It's the school, mainly," he said. "It's a good education, a good football team, a good program. There are a lot of players on the team who have been good for my position.
"Plus, it's close to home, so I'd be able to play for my family and the city where I'm from. It would really fit well."
Speedy and tough to tackle on the first try, Daniels was extremely versatile for Duncanville this past season. In addition to catching 47 passes for 749 yards and seven touchdowns, he also rushed 34 times for 557 yards and six touchdowns. He also served as a dangerous special teams returner for a Duncanville team that advanced to the UIL Class 6A Division I championship game for the second consecutive season.
A top-100 player in the state of Texas per Rivals.com, Daniels is being recruited to SMU by wide receivers coach David Gru. He also has been in frequent contact with head coach Sonny Dykes and running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples.
Daniels is ranked No. 86 in the latest Texas Top 145 for Rivals.