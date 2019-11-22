News More News
SMU hoops looking to keep momentum going at UNLV

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Before returning home, the SMU basketball team is hoping to grab a victory in Las Vegas, as the Mustangs face UNLV on Saturday.

Tyson Jolly has been a major contributor for the Mustangs during the early part of the season. (Rob Graham)

Monday night was a good one for the SMU men's basketball team. UNLV couldn't say the same two nights later.

While the Mustangs are still on a high from a key road win against a previously unbeaten Evansville team -- a team that beat then-No. 1 Kentucky on the road -- UNLV is trying to figure things out after losing at home Wednesday night to Texas State. The Runnin' Rebels are now 2-4 and trying to find answers as they continue a four-game home stand.

But there is a reason why Saturday night's game is equally important -- if not more important -- for SMU. It isn't considered a must-win on paper, but in order for the Mustangs to build the winning mentality head coach Tim Jankovich wants for his players in time for a very competitive American Athletic Conference schedule, pulling out victories in games like this one is vital.

