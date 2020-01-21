News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-21 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

SMU football's 2020 vision: Linebackers

The HillTopics
Staff

The HillTopics continues its series of breaking down the positions for SMU's 2020 season. Today's breakdown involves the linebackers.

Richard McBryde (50) led the team with 98 tackles in the 2019 season.
Richard McBryde (50) led the team with 98 tackles in the 2019 season. (Rob Graham)

This week, The HillTopics is focusing on the expectations of SMU's 2020 football season. We will do position breakdowns through Sunday.

Monday, we focused on the defensive line. Today, we will focus on the linebackers.



premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}