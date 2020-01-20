SMU football's 2020 vision: Defensive line
This week, the HillTopics will break down the positions for the 2020 season. Today's breakdown involves the defensive line.
For the next few days, The HillTopics will focus on the expectations of SMU's 2020 football season. We will do position breakdowns through Sunday.
Today, we will focus on the defensive line.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news