It's the start of a 2020-21 basketball season that SMU head coach Tim Jankovich tries to normalize every day.

"On the inside, it feels fairly normal," Jankovich said. "It's just when you look on the outside, it doesn't feel normal at all.

COVID-19 has made life difficult for many, but with the start of the basketball season, as long as games are played, the goals are still the same for the Mustangs. Take care of business regardless of the opponent, and continue to improve every game in time for the American Athletic Conference schedule.

