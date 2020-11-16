Take advantage of this holiday deal, and subscribe before Dec. 3 to the fastest-growing SMU site in the nation!

SMU quarterback Shane Buechele (Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

Celebrate the holidays with a membership to The HillTopics!

THE OFFER: New annual subscribers get 25% off their first year, plus a $75 digital gift code to use at Nike.com and any retail store locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. PROMO CODE: NIKE75

NEW USERS can click here to create an account. RETURNING MEMBERS AND THOSE ALREADY WITH A REGISTERED ACCOUNT can click here to retrieve their account.

Remember to enter promo code NIKE75

All NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTIONS can click here for holiday savings!

IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW *** A valid email address MUST BE in your user profile. Rivals.com will email you the certificate, so please make sure your account has your correct email. *** This offer CANNOT BE COMBINED with any other promotion on Rivals.com. *** Valid for annual subscriptions only. *** Please allow up to 7-10 days for delivery (via email) of the Nike digital gift code. *** Offer is valid while supplies last and will not extend beyond Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

The HillTopics relaunched in September of 2019 and has seen exponential growth in a little over a year -- impressive for a site covering a non-Power 5 school. And considering the site relatively restarted from the ground up, we're excited about the opportunities to get even bigger! Why sign up with The HillTopics? A few reasons:

SMU basketball guards Kendric Davis (left) and Tyson Jolly (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

DAILY CONTENT Rivals.com has been a leader in football, basketball and recruiting for decades, and that hasn't changed. Since the relaunch, The HillTopics has returned to full-time action and made a habit of providing daily content for a rowdy SMU fan base. The site has updates on a football team ranked No. 16 in the country, and with a top-10 team coming into town in Cincinnati, look for a ton of stories in preparation for the week. Additionally, The HillTopics provides updates on an SMU basketball team looking to build with multiple players returning, as well as big-name recruits who could be the next big names playing at Gerald J. Ford Stadium or at Moody Coliseum.

FEATURES NOBODY provides in-depth features on athletes, coaches and staff like we do. We hold every story published with journalistic integrity, and that won't change. Even in the middle of a global pandemic, The HillTopics refuses to half-step on the most interesting feature content for the SMU fan base.

SMU quarterback commit Preston Stone

EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN You've asked for content, and we're providing content. A week with less than double-digit content is a bad week -- pandemic or no pandemic. Even with the current global conditions, our readers will never be without reputable content. From question-and-answer sessions with coaches to updates on former stars on the Hilltop, we at The HillTopics want to keep our fans entertained. Best believe, The HillTopics will have you covered!

Do yourself a favor and take advantage of this promotional deal ... don't delay!

From game stories to features and everything in between, we've got you covered! (Rob Graham)