Sleeper Spotlight: Dallas Madison 2021 OL Semaj Washington
The HillTopics continues to focus on underrated gems of college football recruiting. Today, we discuss Madison lineman Semaj Washington.
Many in Texas recognize Dallas Madison High School for its success in basketball and track and field. Madison isn't necessarily considered a football hotbed, but it definitely has its number of athletes.
Players like Danny Gray and Jayleen Record -- a new SMU receiver and an SMU receiver commit, respectively -- are doing their part in helping to turn Madison into a must-stop for college football scouts. One 2021 to watch at Madison is offensive lineman Semaj Washington.
After competing at the Battle of the Tanks showcase last weekend, Washington was a wall as an interior lineman. He lost few one-on-one battles, and he impressed those in attendance -- including the director of the event.
"He has a tremendous punch and has excellent lateral movement for his size," talent evaluator and recruiting analyst Justin Owens told The HillTopics.
2021 OG Semaj Washington (@d1bigtwin) has really nice punch. Representing @TGJMTrojans.@cte_bt pic.twitter.com/S4U1u1oK8d— Damon Sayles (@DamonSayles) June 20, 2020
Washington stands roughly 6-1 and tips the scales around 300 pounds. He would benefit from a solid position coach who focuses on technique, as well as a solid college strength and conditioning coach, but that also saying he's worthy of a college team at any level taking a shot on him. His strength and pad level are key assets, and he has a high ceiling.
Washington was an all-District 6-3A honorable mention selection last season. He has a twin brother, Semon Washington, who was named a first-team all-district defensive tackle.