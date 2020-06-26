 Sleeper Spotlight: Dallas Madison 2021 OL Semaj Washington
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-26 17:44:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Sleeper Spotlight: Dallas Madison 2021 OL Semaj Washington

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

The HillTopics continues to focus on underrated gems of college football recruiting. Today, we discuss Madison lineman Semaj Washington.

Many in Texas recognize Dallas Madison High School for its success in basketball and track and field. Madison isn't necessarily considered a football hotbed, but it definitely has its number of athletes.

Players like Danny Gray and Jayleen Record -- a new SMU receiver and an SMU receiver commit, respectively -- are doing their part in helping to turn Madison into a must-stop for college football scouts. One 2021 to watch at Madison is offensive lineman Semaj Washington.

After competing at the Battle of the Tanks showcase last weekend, Washington was a wall as an interior lineman. He lost few one-on-one battles, and he impressed those in attendance -- including the director of the event.

"He has a tremendous punch and has excellent lateral movement for his size," talent evaluator and recruiting analyst Justin Owens told The HillTopics.

Washington stands roughly 6-1 and tips the scales around 300 pounds. He would benefit from a solid position coach who focuses on technique, as well as a solid college strength and conditioning coach, but that also saying he's worthy of a college team at any level taking a shot on him. His strength and pad level are key assets, and he has a high ceiling.

Washington was an all-District 6-3A honorable mention selection last season. He has a twin brother, Semon Washington, who was named a first-team all-district defensive tackle.

