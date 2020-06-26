Many in Texas recognize Dallas Madison High School for its success in basketball and track and field. Madison isn't necessarily considered a football hotbed, but it definitely has its number of athletes.

Players like Danny Gray and Jayleen Record -- a new SMU receiver and an SMU receiver commit, respectively -- are doing their part in helping to turn Madison into a must-stop for college football scouts. One 2021 to watch at Madison is offensive lineman Semaj Washington.

After competing at the Battle of the Tanks showcase last weekend, Washington was a wall as an interior lineman. He lost few one-on-one battles, and he impressed those in attendance -- including the director of the event.

"He has a tremendous punch and has excellent lateral movement for his size," talent evaluator and recruiting analyst Justin Owens told The HillTopics.