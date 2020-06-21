Battle of the Tanks: 10 players who stood out
Here are 10 players from Saturday's Battle of the Tanks who caught the eye of evaluators in attendance.
COLLEYVILLE, Texas -- The Battle of the Tanks lineman showcase took place in Tarrant County Saturday afternoon. A group of 2021, 2022 and 2023 offensive and defensive linemen made their way to Colleyville Covenant Christian Academy for tutelage, skills training and an opportunity to show their worth in front of a variety of evaluators.
The HillTopics was on hand to check out the talent. While there were many players who impressed, here are 10 -- four offensive linemen and four defensive linemen -- to watch for the upcoming high school football season. All names are listed in alphabetical order.
2021 DT Xzavier Augustus, Red Oak
Standing only 5-11 has hampered Augustus from getting the recruiting recognition he deserves. Augustus had a monster day playing the defensive interior position. He's quick for a 290-pound athlete, and if he was a couple of inches taller, it's believed by some that he'd be one of the highest-rated defensive line recruits in the state.
2021 ATH Devean Deal, Garland Naaman Forest
Some label Deal as a wide receiver. Others call him a tight end. And still, others think he's a better defensive player. Deal started Saturday playing 7-on-7 ball as a receiver. He then came to the showcase and lined up as a defensive end. Deal is a true two-way athlete, as he was a first-team all-district selection on both sides of the ball last year.
2021 DE Stone Eby, Flower Mound
Of all the players in attendance, Eby may have had the most publicity, as he's being recruited by a handful of schools -- including SMU. He proved he was worth the pub, winning several one-on-one battles but also assisting younger defenders with their technique. Eby is a leader on the field, and he will be an impact player at the next level.
2022 OT Hunter Erb, Eaton
When Erb put his paws on defenders Saturday, it resulted in multiple one-on-one victories for him. Erb is a 6-6, 300-pound tackle who won't be a surprise on the recruiting trail for much longer. Erb worked primarily at the left tackle position for the afternoon. He plays with great pad level and uses his hands well in passing situations.
2021 OG Darian Jones, Fort Bend Hightower
Jones made the four-hour trip to the Metroplex from the greater Houston area count on Saturday. Listed at 6-3 and 330 pounds, Jones is a play-to-the-whistle interior linemen and someone who takes pride in registering pancakes. He's a finisher in the run game but showed himself Saturday to be a very reliable protector in passing situations.
2021 DE Pete Melle, Dallas Jesuit
Melle was relatively silent yet very methodical with his play on Saturday. He didn't have to say much, as he let his actions speak for themselves. Melle showed quickness off the line, and at 6-2 and 260 pounds, he was versatile as both a defensive end and defensive tackle. He has a few FCS offers, including Delaware, Georgetown and Fordham.
2022 DE Vincent Paige, Fort Worth Nolan Catholic
Paige, at 6-2 and 235 pounds, looks the part of a weak-side defensive end. He had a good afternoon where he won his share of reps and left as an impact player. Paige has a nice first step and used his quickness against the larger offensive linemen. His recruiting is growing, as he already has Power 5 offers from Baylor, Syracuse and Kansas.
2023 OL Noah Ponce, Fort Worth Nolan Catholic
In a room full of incoming juniors and seniors, the player who just finished his freshman season impressed the masses. Ponce played with great technique and could be a classic center at the next level. Despite being 6-1 and roughly 260 pounds, Ponce is extremely versatile to where he can play all five positions on the offensive line.
2021 DT Colton Vatne, Flower Mound
At first glance, Vatne looks more like a linebacker. He's right around 6-2 and 260 pounds, but his strength and quickness are valuable to the defensive line. Vatne impressed evaluators with his high motor and ability to change for the better after each rep. Playing alongside Eby on the line should make for interesting Friday nights.
2021 OG Semaj Washington, Dallas Madison
Coaches love when a lineman's punch is noticeable. Washington had the kind of punch that caught the eye -- and ear -- of a few in attendance. He's roughly 6-2 and 320 pounds, and he's still looking for his first public offer. His performance Saturday is proof that he can contribute to a college program, whether Power 5, Group 5 or FCS.