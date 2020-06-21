Here are 10 players from Saturday's Battle of the Tanks who caught the eye of evaluators in attendance.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas -- The Battle of the Tanks lineman showcase took place in Tarrant County Saturday afternoon. A group of 2021, 2022 and 2023 offensive and defensive linemen made their way to Colleyville Covenant Christian Academy for tutelage, skills training and an opportunity to show their worth in front of a variety of evaluators. The HillTopics was on hand to check out the talent. While there were many players who impressed, here are 10 -- four offensive linemen and four defensive linemen -- to watch for the upcoming high school football season. All names are listed in alphabetical order.

2021 DT Xzavier Augustus, Red Oak Standing only 5-11 has hampered Augustus from getting the recruiting recognition he deserves. Augustus had a monster day playing the defensive interior position. He's quick for a 290-pound athlete, and if he was a couple of inches taller, it's believed by some that he'd be one of the highest-rated defensive line recruits in the state.

2021 ATH Devean Deal, Garland Naaman Forest Some label Deal as a wide receiver. Others call him a tight end. And still, others think he's a better defensive player. Deal started Saturday playing 7-on-7 ball as a receiver. He then came to the showcase and lined up as a defensive end. Deal is a true two-way athlete, as he was a first-team all-district selection on both sides of the ball last year.

Flower Mound 2021 DE Stone Eby (Damon Sayles)

2021 DE Stone Eby, Flower Mound Of all the players in attendance, Eby may have had the most publicity, as he's being recruited by a handful of schools -- including SMU. He proved he was worth the pub, winning several one-on-one battles but also assisting younger defenders with their technique. Eby is a leader on the field, and he will be an impact player at the next level.

2022 OT Hunter Erb, Eaton When Erb put his paws on defenders Saturday, it resulted in multiple one-on-one victories for him. Erb is a 6-6, 300-pound tackle who won't be a surprise on the recruiting trail for much longer. Erb worked primarily at the left tackle position for the afternoon. He plays with great pad level and uses his hands well in passing situations.

2021 OG Darian Jones, Fort Bend Hightower Jones made the four-hour trip to the Metroplex from the greater Houston area count on Saturday. Listed at 6-3 and 330 pounds, Jones is a play-to-the-whistle interior linemen and someone who takes pride in registering pancakes. He's a finisher in the run game but showed himself Saturday to be a very reliable protector in passing situations.

2021 DE Pete Melle, Dallas Jesuit Melle was relatively silent yet very methodical with his play on Saturday. He didn't have to say much, as he let his actions speak for themselves. Melle showed quickness off the line, and at 6-2 and 260 pounds, he was versatile as both a defensive end and defensive tackle. He has a few FCS offers, including Delaware, Georgetown and Fordham.

Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 2022 DE Vincent Paige (Derek Young/KSO)