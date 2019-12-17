A devoted lover of horses, Williams was on the SMU campus over the weekend taking in an official visit and had the opportunity to fully enhance the overall visit in his own, desired way. With the assistance of SMU's equestrian team, Williams was able to get some horseback riding in, in addition to learning all he could about the university academically and from a football perspective.

To Marshall High School wide athlete Savion Williams , "Pony up" is more than just an expression, a rally cry or even a hashtag.

"I love the equestrian team," Williams said. "I would love to ride all the time."

Williams left SMU with a lot of positive memories, and as someone who will sign a national letter of intent during the regular signing period in February -- rather than the early signing period this week -- he said SMU has put itself in a good position to ultimately land him.

"I loved the visit," said Williams, a 6-4, 200-pound, three-star prospect and the reigning MVP of UIL District 9-5A Division II. "Basically, I like how the coaches get along. And, I love Dallas."

A one-time Arkansas pledge, Williams has 20 offers and is looking for the right fit. Unfortunately for SMU, Williams won't sign for another seven weeks, which gives other schools a chance to court him. Williams still has three of his allotted five official visits remaining.

Williams committed to Arkansas back in May but decommitted from the Razorbacks in November following the news of coach Chad Morris getting fired. The winning school will get a versatile athlete in Williams, someone who has played quarterback and wide receiver in high school, but is expecting to line up as a receiver at the next level.

Williams threw for more than 1,000 yards and rushed for more than 1,000 yards as Marshall's quarterback, but he also caught 12 passes for 121 yards in a receiver role. Williams accounted for 20 touchdowns.

Williams is ranked the No. 119 player in the state of Texas from the 2020 class, according to Rivals.com.