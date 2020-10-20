Roughing the Passer Podcast: Discussing SMU vs. Cincinnati
The guys from the "Roughing the Passer Podcast" debut on The HillTopics and talk about No. 16 SMU's big matchup against No. 9 Cincinnati.
In a battle of national top-20 teams, No. 16 SMU will host No. 9 Cincinnati in a nationally televised matchup Saturday night.The game will feature a battle of unbeatens at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
The HillTopics is happy to debut the "Roughing the Passer Podcast" on the website. Co-hosts CJ Olson and Brian Pica discuss a variety of topics and break down Saturday's matchup.
Click the image above, or click here to listen to Tuesday's podcast. Subscribe to the podcast wherever you get podcasts, and follow RTP on Twitter.
Subscribe to The HillTopics before Wednesday, and pay ONLY $1 a month!