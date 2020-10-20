In a battle of national top-20 teams, No. 16 SMU will host No. 9 Cincinnati in a nationally televised matchup Saturday night.The game will feature a battle of unbeatens at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

The HillTopics is happy to debut the "Roughing the Passer Podcast" on the website. Co-hosts CJ Olson and Brian Pica discuss a variety of topics and break down Saturday's matchup.