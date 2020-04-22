News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-22 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Reintroducing the 2020 Mustangs: OL Marcus Smith

The HillTopics
Staff

The HillTopics is allowing SMU fans to get reacquainted to the members of the 2020 class. Today, we feature Stafford offensive lineman Marcus Smith

The SMU football program is watching its 2021 class build, but the coaching staff also is very excited about the players of the immediate future. Back in February, head coach Sonny Dykes introduced 22 members of the 2020 class -- signees, grayshirts and preferred walk-ons -- to large SMU fan bases in both Dallas and Houston.

The HillTopics will take this time to reintroduce the fans to a few members of the 2020 class. Today's player to watch is Stafford offensive lineman Marcus Smith.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}