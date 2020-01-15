The Houston Cougars are the No. 1 team in the American Athletic Conference when it comes to offensive rebounding.

Taking it a step further, the Cougars are ranked No. 2 in the country in offensive rebounding and are flirting with Portland State for the No. 1 spot.

Today's matchup for the SMU men's basketball team won't be easy. It gets even harder with SMU traveling to Houston, which has made it a habit of not losing many home games.

READ: SMU set to battle Houston team that shines at home

But the key to a successful road trip for the Mustangs will involve crashing the boards. That, and making sure fundamental basketball play results in the Cougars being allowed only one shot per offensive possession.