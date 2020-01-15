News More News
Rebounding a must for SMU vs. one of the nation's best in Houston

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com.

The Houston Cougars rank No. 2 in the nation in offensive rebounding. SMU must control the boards if it wants to leave with a road win tonight.

Feron Hunt leads SMU with 7.9 rebounds per game. He and the Mustangs face one of the best rebounding teams in the country in Houston tonight. (Rob Graham)

The Houston Cougars are the No. 1 team in the American Athletic Conference when it comes to offensive rebounding.

Taking it a step further, the Cougars are ranked No. 2 in the country in offensive rebounding and are flirting with Portland State for the No. 1 spot.

Today's matchup for the SMU men's basketball team won't be easy. It gets even harder with SMU traveling to Houston, which has made it a habit of not losing many home games.

But the key to a successful road trip for the Mustangs will involve crashing the boards. That, and making sure fundamental basketball play results in the Cougars being allowed only one shot per offensive possession.

