Rebounding a must for SMU vs. one of the nation's best in Houston
The Houston Cougars rank No. 2 in the nation in offensive rebounding. SMU must control the boards if it wants to leave with a road win tonight.
The Houston Cougars are the No. 1 team in the American Athletic Conference when it comes to offensive rebounding.
Taking it a step further, the Cougars are ranked No. 2 in the country in offensive rebounding and are flirting with Portland State for the No. 1 spot.
Today's matchup for the SMU men's basketball team won't be easy. It gets even harder with SMU traveling to Houston, which has made it a habit of not losing many home games.
READ: SMU set to battle Houston team that shines at home
But the key to a successful road trip for the Mustangs will involve crashing the boards. That, and making sure fundamental basketball play results in the Cougars being allowed only one shot per offensive possession.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news