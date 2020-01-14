SMU set to battle Houston team that shines at home
The Mustangs on Wednesday will play a Houston squad that has lost only three home games in the last three seasons.
With a road trip to Houston next on the schedule, the SMU men's basketball team has had to quickly put Saturday's loss against East Carolina behind it. There's no time to dwell on the past.
Particularly with a Houston team that not only plays incredibly well at home but also was viewed early as a threat to win the American Athletic Conference.
It's no secret that Wednesday will not be a walk in the park for the Mustangs. It could, however, be a momentum-turning affair for SMU (12-3, 2-1 in AAC) if it manages to leave the Fertitta Center with a victory. Only three teams have left the city of Houston with a win since the start of the 2017-18 season.
