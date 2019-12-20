Ready to go: SMU set to face Georgia with debut of 6-10 Isiah Jasey
It's been nearly 400 days since Isiah Jasey has played a college basketball game. The 6-10 forward will make his debut for SMU tonight at Georgia.
It's been 13 days since SMU stepped on the basketball court. Isiah Jasey may joke that he could do 13 days almost standing on his head.
He had to wait almost 400 days.
Nov. 20, 2018, was the last time Jasey played in a college basketball game. He was a reserve big for Texas A&M, and he finished with two points and five rebounds in only eight minutes of playing time in a loss to Washington.
Thirteen days later, Texas A&M announced that Jasey was leaving the program. He only averaged 3.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in five games during his second season. As a freshman, he averaged a paltry 3.3 minutes per contest and made a grand total of three buckets.
So why the hype on a guy who statistically provided peanuts for Texas A&M in two seasons? Watch the 6-foot-10, 250-pound superathlete in motion, link him with this SMU roster, and understand why there's a legitimate buzz on the Hilltop.
"He brings us a different ingredient," SMU coach Tim Jankovich said of Jasey, who is expected to debut tonight as the Mustangs travel to Georgia. "He's huge, and he's really athletic. That's a pretty darn good combination if you're in basketball."
After sitting the first nine games of the season per NCAA transfer rules, Jasey is finally eligible to suit up for the Mustangs. The junior transferred to SMU last spring, and he's waited his turn -- patiently in some occasions, impatiently in others.
If the Jasey that Jankovich and the rest of the roster is familiar with shows up in Athens, look for the big man to be a difference maker on the defensive end of the court. He's a classic rim protector. He's a springy big who takes pride in blocking shots and grabbing rebounds.
"He's a force on the defensive end. He's just a big dude," junior forward Isiaha Mike said. "He's going to be special for us."
"We haven't had a true rim protector for a long time," Jankovich added. "Even a couple years ago when we had a great, great team, our center was Ben Moore, but he's 6-7 and 210 [pounds]. We have a completely different defensive presence [with Jasey]."
Offensively, Jasey's a quick-twitch athlete who will show his leaping ability with thunderous dunks. And with a point guard like Kendric Davis on the floor, SMU could create a lot of highlights as long as the duo remains healthy.
He made an immediate impression in his first offseason workouts. And as he prepares for tonight, he's yet to disappoint.
"You see big men in the league, the AAC, all the time who are just bouncy, energetic guys. To practice against somebody like that every day, I think it'll definitely help the whole team out, for sure," junior forward Ethan Chargois said. "He brings so much energy to practice. It's been a joy having him so far."
Jasey, a Killeen native who played high school ball at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas. will see familiar faces tonight in SEC opponent Georgia. In his only matchup with the Bulldogs during his stint at Texas A&M, he recorded a steal in only two minutes of play.
Don't let the stats of old fool you. Particularly when Jasey's a classic fit on a team in need of a true interior presence.
"He's been a tremendous defenders on many days, a shot blocker, a ball-screen defender," Jankovich said. "He's high-level, and that's exciting."
SMU (8-1) at Georgia (6-3)
6 p.m. Friday
Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia