It's been 13 days since SMU stepped on the basketball court. Isiah Jasey may joke that he could do 13 days almost standing on his head.

He had to wait almost 400 days.

Nov. 20, 2018, was the last time Jasey played in a college basketball game. He was a reserve big for Texas A&M, and he finished with two points and five rebounds in only eight minutes of playing time in a loss to Washington.

Thirteen days later, Texas A&M announced that Jasey was leaving the program. He only averaged 3.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in five games during his second season. As a freshman, he averaged a paltry 3.3 minutes per contest and made a grand total of three buckets.

So why the hype on a guy who statistically provided peanuts for Texas A&M in two seasons? Watch the 6-foot-10, 250-pound superathlete in motion, link him with this SMU roster, and understand why there's a legitimate buzz on the Hilltop.

"He brings us a different ingredient," SMU coach Tim Jankovich said of Jasey, who is expected to debut tonight as the Mustangs travel to Georgia. "He's huge, and he's really athletic. That's a pretty darn good combination if you're in basketball."