On the final night of the early signing period, quarterback Shane Buechele announced on social media that he was entering the NFL Draft. It's a well-played move for a guy who many feel really doesn't have anything to prove anymore on the college level.

Buechele's announcement means poses three questions. Will we see Preston Stone leading the team as a true freshman in 2021? Does this offense now belong to Derek Green, who head coach Sonny Dykes is quite comfortable with?

Or will SMU fans see a transfer quarterback come in and play the same cards dealt that Buechele played when he arrived?