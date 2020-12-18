After five years spent at both Texas and SMU, Buechele has decided to test the NFL waters. The standout quarterback announced his decision to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft with the assistance of a heart-felt social media message early Friday evening.

A watch list candidate for a myriad of national quarterback awards this year, Buechele threw for 3,095 and 23 touchdowns in 10 games this season. His 7,024 yards in two seasons with SMU ranks third all-time among SMU quarterbacks, behind Ben Hicks (9,081 from 2016-18) and Chuck Hixson (7,179 from 1968-70).

Buechele in 2019 threw for 3,929 yards, which is the most by any SMU quarterback in one season. His 57 career touchdown passes only trails Hicks, who had 71.

A two-year captain at SMU, Buechele was on the watch lists for the Maxwell Award, the Davey O'Brien Award, the Manning Award and the Wuerffel Trophy, and he also made the top 15 of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Most recently, he was named a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which recognizes college football's top offensive player who has Texas ties.

Buechele joined SMU in the spring of 2019 after three seasons at Texas, where he threw for 4,636 yards and 30 touchdowns for the Longhorns. He finished his college career with 11,660 passing yards and 87 touchdowns. The passing yards was the leader among FBS quarterbacks.

Buechele will join tight end Kylen Granson in declaring for the NFL draft. Together, the two connected for 78 receptions, 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns.