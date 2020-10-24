UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas -- No. 16 SMU late Saturday night ran into a Cincinnati team that demanded national top-10 team respect.

The No. 9 Bearcats used strong a first quarter and an even second half to earn a 42-13 victory over the Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. It was the first time SMU lost a home game since Nov. 16, 2018, when it fell to Memphis.

SMU had an eight-game home winning streak snapped and lost for the first time this season. Cincinnati improved to 4-0 on the year.

Saturday was a game that validated Cincinnati's vaunted defense. The Bearcats held SMU's nationally ranked offense to 290 total yards and sacked quarterback Shane Buechele five times on the night.

SMU's offense had its chances early to hang with the Bearcats, but dropped passes and couldn't convert on opportunities. It was the lowest point total and yards total of the year for the Mustangs (5-1).

After stopping SMU on its opening drive, Cincinnati scored first after executing a 12-play, 70-yard scoring drive capped by a 7-yard touchdown pass from Desmond Ridder to tight end Josh Whyle. On its next offensive possession, Cincinnati extended its lead when Ridder found the end zone on a 15-yard run with 2:20 in the first quarter.

SMU finally got on the board with 6:23 in the second quarter and did so in impressive fashion. The Mustangs used 17 plays to drive 83 yards in seven-plus minutes and finished the drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Buechele to Rashee Rice. From there, SMU added to its total just before the end of the quarter with a 26-yard field goal.

The Bearcats, however, extended their lead to 21-10 with an 11-play, 70-yard drive that saw Gerrid Doaks finish with a 1-yard run. That lead became a three-possession advantage on Cincinnati's next play, as Ridder found a hole and raced 32 yards for a key score.

Cincinnati went on to score two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter and finish the game with 439 total yards. Ridder rushed eight times for 179 yards and three touchdowns, including a 91-yard score with 4:39 left in the game. Doaks rushed for 105 yards and two scores on 20 rushes.

Buechele finished with 216 passing yards and a touchdown in the loss. He only completed 23 of 44 passes.

SMU returns to action next Saturday when it hosts Navy.