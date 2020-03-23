The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Monday morning announced its 2019-20 NABC Division I All-District teams. SMU and the American Athletic Conference representatives are a part of District 24, and point guard Kendric Davis was recognized for the season he had.

Davis was a second-team selection after averaging 14.2 points and leading the American Athletic Conference in assists, averaging 6.7 per game. The 5-11 guard also averaged 4.1 rebounds a contest and shot 45% from the field and 85% from the free throw line.

Davis, who played his first season with SMU after transferring from TCU, joined Connecticut guard Christian Vital, Wichita State center Jaime Echenique and forwards Trevon Scott from Cincinnati and Martins Igbanu from Tulsa on the second team. The NABC District 24 first team included Memphis forward Previous Achiuwa, Cincinnati guard Jarron Cumberland, East Carolina forward Jayden Gardner, Temple guard Quinton Rose and Houston guard Nate Hinton. Tulsa's Frank Haith was named the District 24 Coach of the Year.

Davis had several memorable performances for the Mustangs this past season. Arguably his best game came in a near triple-double performance Feb. 1 against Tulane, where he finished with 18 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds. All nine of his boards came on the defensive end of the court.

Earlier this month, The Dallas Morning News first reported Davis would test the NBA waters and submit his name in the 2020 NBA Draft, according to a source close to the team. The NBA early entry eligibility deadline is April 26, and if Davis officially submits his name in the draft, he'll have until June 15 to withdraw.

The NABC teams were selected and voted on by member coaches of the association in NCAA Division I.