Homegrown and unbothered: WR Danny Gray knows the pressure, welcomes it
Being a playmaker is nothing foreign to SMU's Danny Gray. Doing it for his city actually motivates him.
Before Danny Gray chose to sign with SMU over TCU last December, he had multiple conversations with the SMU coaching staff. There were great expectations for the former Blinn College standout -- a wide receiver who had his own set of expectations being someone who wanted to represent the city of Dallas.
"When they recruited me, they told me I was going to be a playmaker," said Gray, a Dallas Madison High School graduate. "They told me I was coming in to make big plays."
Subscribe to The HillTopics before Wednesday, and pay ONLY $1 a month!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news