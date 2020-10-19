Before Danny Gray chose to sign with SMU over TCU last December, he had multiple conversations with the SMU coaching staff. There were great expectations for the former Blinn College standout -- a wide receiver who had his own set of expectations being someone who wanted to represent the city of Dallas.

"When they recruited me, they told me I was going to be a playmaker," said Gray, a Dallas Madison High School graduate. "They told me I was coming in to make big plays."

