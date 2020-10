The one thing this year's SMU football team wants to avoid is to be that team.

SMU hasn't lost to Tulane since 2012. The Green Wave have lost the last five meetings to the Mustangs.

With that said, SMU doesn't want to be that team in 2020.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Previewing SMU vs. Tulane

A Friday win not only would improve the streak, but it also would give No. 17 SMU a 5-0 on the season. And if Cincinnati is able to overcome its latest issue of battling COVID-19 (its game against Tulsa was canceled this week), then a win over Tulane sets up a blockbuster conference matchup next week pitting two national top-20 teams in the Mustangs and the Bearcats.

The HillTopics has all of your gameday needs for today's showdown listed below. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. CT at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.