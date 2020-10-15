Pony pregame: Previewing SMU vs. Tulane
No. 17 SMU will travel to New Orleans for a Friday-night clash with Tulane in American Athletic Conference action.
After a week off from defeating Memphis, the SMU football team will be back on the field for a Friday matchup in New Orleans. The Mustangs will play Tulane at Yulman Stadium.
SMU, now ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25 poll, is looking for its first 5-0 start in consecutive seasons since 1982 and 1983. The Mustangs also are looking to beat Tulane for the sixth consecutive time. SMU hasn't lost to Tulane since 2012.
When asked if Friday's game was a trap gram, SMU head coach Sonny Dykes made sure Tulane (2-2) got its respect.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news