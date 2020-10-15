After a week off from defeating Memphis, the SMU football team will be back on the field for a Friday matchup in New Orleans. The Mustangs will play Tulane at Yulman Stadium.

SMU, now ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25 poll, is looking for its first 5-0 start in consecutive seasons since 1982 and 1983. The Mustangs also are looking to beat Tulane for the sixth consecutive time. SMU hasn't lost to Tulane since 2012.

When asked if Friday's game was a trap gram, SMU head coach Sonny Dykes made sure Tulane (2-2) got its respect.