The one thing about Tulane, per SMU head coach Sonny Dykes, is that records can be deceiving. Especially in the American Athletic Conference.

SMU (9-2, 5-2 in AAC) is considered a favorite in today's season-finale against Tulane, but the Green Wave isn't your average 6-5 team. This is a team that once was in the running for a conference division championship.

And, entering today, a team trying to ruin a Senior Day experience for the Mustangs.

"Their record can easily be 10-1 as it could be 6-5," Dykes said. "They're a very good team and a team that's going to play well. We're going to need to be prepared."

Today will be big for SMU, as the program will honor 24 seniors. It's a chance to not only pay homage to those individuals but also record a 10th victory for the first time since 1984 and for only the sixth-time ever in program history.

"These guys will have an opportunity to be one of 'those' teams if we can figure out how to win Saturday -- and then hopefully try to win a bowl game down the road and become one of two teams in SMU's history to win 11 ball games," Dykes said.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT.