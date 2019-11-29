The end of the regular season is here, and SMU has a lot of great stories to tell from one of the best seasons the program has had in a long time.

The Mustangs have won nine games, were bowl eligible the first six weeks into the college football season and in the hunt for an American Athletic Conference championship for the majority of the season. With one final AAC game left, the Mustangs can add to a spectacular season with a win over Tulane.

And what better motivation to have in getting a win -- and securing the first 10-win season for the program in 35 years -- than to do it for the seniors. Saturday is Senior Day at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, as the Mustangs honor 24 seniors.