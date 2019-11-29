News More News
The Night Before: Previewing SMU at Tulane

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
@DamonSayles
Managing Editor
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

SMU will play its final regular-season game of the year Saturday afternoon against Tulane.

Shane Buechele will lead the SMU Mustangs out to their final home game of the season against Tulane. (Rob Graham)
Shane Buechele will lead the SMU Mustangs out to their final home game of the season against Tulane. (Rob Graham)

The end of the regular season is here, and SMU has a lot of great stories to tell from one of the best seasons the program has had in a long time.

The Mustangs have won nine games, were bowl eligible the first six weeks into the college football season and in the hunt for an American Athletic Conference championship for the majority of the season. With one final AAC game left, the Mustangs can add to a spectacular season with a win over Tulane.

And what better motivation to have in getting a win -- and securing the first 10-win season for the program in 35 years -- than to do it for the seniors. Saturday is Senior Day at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, as the Mustangs honor 24 seniors.

