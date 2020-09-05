 Gameday Central: SMU-Texas State pre-game notes
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-05 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Gameday Central: SMU-Texas State pre-game notes

The 2020 season is upon us, and SMU will face Texas State in a nationally televised showdown. The Mustangs and Bobcats will play on ESPN.

It's a must-anticipated matchup -- primarily because a few weeks ago, no one was certain if the game would even take place. COVID-19 has dominated the college football discussion all summer, and it's already claimed the season of the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences, among others.

The HillTopics has all of your gameday needs for today's showdown listed below. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

TALE OF THE TAPE*
CATEGORY SMU TEXAS STATE

Points per game

41.8

18.4

Rushing yards per game

180.8

76.7

Passing yards per game

309.0

241.1

Total yards per game

489.8

317.8

Fumbles-lost

15-6

7-4

Average yards per punt

39.0

37.7

Penalties per game

6.4

4.3

Average sacks per game

3.9

1.1

Time of possession

28:52

26:44

Red zone scoring

76.4% (55 of 72)

75.9% (22 of 29)
* - Stats are from the 2019 season
SMU DEPTH CHART (OFFENSE)
POSITION FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM

LT

71 Jaylon Thomas, Jr.

69 Ben Sparks, Fr.

LG

75 Hayden Howerton, Sr.

65 Thomas Shelmire, So.

C

77 Alan Ali, Jr.

64 Cameron Ervin, R-Fr.

RG

79 Danielson Ike, R-Fr.

72 Demetri Jordan, Jr.

RT

78 Beau Morris, Sr.

57 Cobe Bryant, Sr.

TE

83 Kylen Granson, Sr.

86 Tommy McIntyre, Sr.

RB

25 TJ McDaniel, So.

26 Ulysses Bentley IV, R-Fr.

QB

7 Shane Buechele, Sr.

1 Terrance Gipson, So.

WR

8 Reggie Roberson Jr., Sr.

15 Calvin Wiggins, R-Fr.

WR

5 Danny Gray, Jr.

4 Tyler Page, Sr.

WR

11 Rashee Rice, So.

6 Austin Upshaw, Jr.
SMU DEPTH CHART (DEFENSE)
POSITION FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM

DE

55 Gary Wiley, Jr. OR

38 Toby Ndukwe, Jr.

92 Shabazz Dotson, So.

NT

40 Elijah Chatman, So.

95 Will Jones, Jr. OR Terrance Newman, Jr.

DT

99 Harrison Loveless, Jr.

98 Jacob Pugh, Sr. OR 33 Junior Aho, So.

STANG

97 Turner Coxe, Jr.

24 Jimmy Phillips, Jr. OR 90 Nelson Paul, So.

FOX

16 Trevor Denbow, Sr.

2 Cam Jones, So. OR 10 Ty DeArman, Fr.

MIKE

50 Richard McBryde, Sr.

9 Shaine Hailey, Sr.

BAT

3 Delano Robinson, Sr.

43 Brian Holloway, Jr.

CB

5 Ar'mani Johnson, Jr.

8 Bryan Massey, Fr. OR 29 Justin Guy-Robinson, Jr.

CB

23 Brandon Stephens, Sr.

1 Brandon Crossley, So.

S

11 Chevin Calloway, Jr.

21 Donald Clay, R-Fr. OR 22 Karl Taylor, Fr.

S

13 Roderick Roberson, Jr.

18 Chace Cromartie, So. OR 28 Christian Davis, Sr.
SMU DEPTH CHART (SPECIAL TEAMS)
POSITION FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM

K

34 Chris Naggar, Sr.

44 Charles Cannon, Jr. OR 97 Russell Roberts, So.

KO

34 Chris Naggar, Sr.

44 Charles Cannon, Jr.

P

34 Chris Naggar, Sr.

7 Matt Fraanje, Fr. OR 97 Russell Roberts, So.

KR

8 Reggie Roberson Jr., Sr.

5 Danny Gray, Jr. OR 0 Thad Johnson, Fr.

PR

5 Danny Gray, Jr.

8 Reggie Roberson Jr., Sr.

SN

62 Will Benton, Fr.

89 John Luke Roberts, Fr. OR 49 Cole Voyles, So.

H

12 Derek Green, So.

16 Trevor Denbow, Sr. OR 84 Matt Dorrity, Jr. OR 18 Jacob Oehrlein, So.
TEXAS STATE DEPTH CHART (OFFENSE)
POSITION FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM

WR

3 Jeremiah Haydel, Sr.

14 Trevis Graham, Jr.

WR

18 Marcel Barbee, Jr.

8 Jacoby Hopkins, So.

WR

9 Drue Jackson, So.

12 Javen Banks, Jr.

WR

80 Chandler Speights, Jr.

1 Jah'Marae Sheread, So.

LT

73 Dalton Cooper, R-Fr.

76 Kylar Kooks, So.

LG

53 Eddie Rivas, Jr.

74 Russell Baker, Jr.

C

50 Reece Jordan, Sr.

62 Jacob Fryrear, Sr.

RG

71 Tate Heitmeier, Jr.

79 Jaydan Smith, So.

RT

72 Alex Costilla, Jr.

70 JP Urquidez, Sr.

QB

2 Brady McBride, So.

7 Jaylen Gipson, Jr.

RB

5 Brock Sturges, So. OR 24 Caleb Twyford, Sr.

22 Calvin Hill, R-Fr. OR 23 Robert Brown Jr., Sr.
TEXAS STATE (DEFENSE)
POSITION FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM

DE

91 Jordan Revels, So.

97 Emmanuel Galvan-Vazquez, Jr. OR 48 Dotson Schaefer, So.

NT

98 Gjemar Daniels, Jr.

92 Samuel Obiang, Jr.

DT

94 Jaquel Pierce, Sr.

96 Kingsley Onyirioha, Sr.

LB

4 Gavin Graham, R-Sr.

27 London Harris, Jr.

LB

18 Christian Taylor, Sr.

17 Kenny Haynes, R-Fr.

LB

55 Sione Tupou, Jr.

33 Brayden Stringer, Sr. OR 30 Josh Emmanuel, Fr.

CB

0 Jarron Morris, Jr.

13 DeJordan Mask, So.

SS

5 Kevin Anderson, So.

6 Jared Hooper, R-Fr.

FS

25 Brandon Luper, Jr.

12 Auston Deason, So.

NB

11 Zion Childress, Fr.

2 Grid Isidore, Jr.

CB

31 Kordell Rodgers, Jr.

15 Rodrick Hockley, So.
TEXAS STATE (SPECIAL TEAMS)
POSITION FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM

K

37 Alan Orona, R-Fr.

47 Jacob Bates, Jr. OR 43 Seth Keller, R-So.

P

99 Seamus O'Kelly, So.

38 David Nunez, Fr. OR 39 Clayton Stewart, Jr.

LS

42 Alton Stephens, So.

46 Durham Harris, Fr.

KR

13 DeJordan Mask, So.

1 Jah'Marae Sheread, So.

PR

13 DeJordan Mask, So.

1 Jah'Marae Sheread, So.
