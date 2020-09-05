Gameday Central: SMU-Texas State pre-game notes
The 2020 season is upon us, and SMU will face Texas State in a nationally televised showdown. The Mustangs and Bobcats will play on ESPN.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Previewing SMU vs. Texas State
It's a must-anticipated matchup -- primarily because a few weeks ago, no one was certain if the game would even take place. COVID-19 has dominated the college football discussion all summer, and it's already claimed the season of the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences, among others.
The HillTopics has all of your gameday needs for today's showdown listed below. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
|CATEGORY
|SMU
|TEXAS STATE
|
Points per game
|
41.8
|
18.4
|
Rushing yards per game
|
180.8
|
76.7
|
Passing yards per game
|
309.0
|
241.1
|
Total yards per game
|
489.8
|
317.8
|
Fumbles-lost
|
15-6
|
7-4
|
Average yards per punt
|
39.0
|
37.7
|
Penalties per game
|
6.4
|
4.3
|
Average sacks per game
|
3.9
|
1.1
|
Time of possession
|
28:52
|
26:44
|
Red zone scoring
|
76.4% (55 of 72)
|
75.9% (22 of 29)
|POSITION
|FIRST TEAM
|SECOND TEAM
|
LT
|
71 Jaylon Thomas, Jr.
|
69 Ben Sparks, Fr.
|
LG
|
75 Hayden Howerton, Sr.
|
65 Thomas Shelmire, So.
|
C
|
77 Alan Ali, Jr.
|
64 Cameron Ervin, R-Fr.
|
RG
|
79 Danielson Ike, R-Fr.
|
72 Demetri Jordan, Jr.
|
RT
|
78 Beau Morris, Sr.
|
57 Cobe Bryant, Sr.
|
TE
|
83 Kylen Granson, Sr.
|
86 Tommy McIntyre, Sr.
|
RB
|
25 TJ McDaniel, So.
|
26 Ulysses Bentley IV, R-Fr.
|
QB
|
7 Shane Buechele, Sr.
|
1 Terrance Gipson, So.
|
WR
|
8 Reggie Roberson Jr., Sr.
|
15 Calvin Wiggins, R-Fr.
|
WR
|
5 Danny Gray, Jr.
|
4 Tyler Page, Sr.
|
WR
|
11 Rashee Rice, So.
|
6 Austin Upshaw, Jr.
|POSITION
|FIRST TEAM
|SECOND TEAM
|
DE
|
55 Gary Wiley, Jr. OR
38 Toby Ndukwe, Jr.
|
92 Shabazz Dotson, So.
|
NT
|
40 Elijah Chatman, So.
|
95 Will Jones, Jr. OR Terrance Newman, Jr.
|
DT
|
99 Harrison Loveless, Jr.
|
98 Jacob Pugh, Sr. OR 33 Junior Aho, So.
|
STANG
|
97 Turner Coxe, Jr.
|
24 Jimmy Phillips, Jr. OR 90 Nelson Paul, So.
|
FOX
|
16 Trevor Denbow, Sr.
|
2 Cam Jones, So. OR 10 Ty DeArman, Fr.
|
MIKE
|
50 Richard McBryde, Sr.
|
9 Shaine Hailey, Sr.
|
BAT
|
3 Delano Robinson, Sr.
|
43 Brian Holloway, Jr.
|
CB
|
5 Ar'mani Johnson, Jr.
|
8 Bryan Massey, Fr. OR 29 Justin Guy-Robinson, Jr.
|
CB
|
23 Brandon Stephens, Sr.
|
1 Brandon Crossley, So.
|
S
|
11 Chevin Calloway, Jr.
|
21 Donald Clay, R-Fr. OR 22 Karl Taylor, Fr.
|
S
|
13 Roderick Roberson, Jr.
|
18 Chace Cromartie, So. OR 28 Christian Davis, Sr.
|POSITION
|FIRST TEAM
|SECOND TEAM
|
K
|
34 Chris Naggar, Sr.
|
44 Charles Cannon, Jr. OR 97 Russell Roberts, So.
|
KO
|
34 Chris Naggar, Sr.
|
44 Charles Cannon, Jr.
|
P
|
34 Chris Naggar, Sr.
|
7 Matt Fraanje, Fr. OR 97 Russell Roberts, So.
|
KR
|
8 Reggie Roberson Jr., Sr.
|
5 Danny Gray, Jr. OR 0 Thad Johnson, Fr.
|
PR
|
5 Danny Gray, Jr.
|
8 Reggie Roberson Jr., Sr.
|
SN
|
62 Will Benton, Fr.
|
89 John Luke Roberts, Fr. OR 49 Cole Voyles, So.
|
H
|
12 Derek Green, So.
|
16 Trevor Denbow, Sr. OR 84 Matt Dorrity, Jr. OR 18 Jacob Oehrlein, So.
|POSITION
|FIRST TEAM
|SECOND TEAM
|
WR
|
3 Jeremiah Haydel, Sr.
|
14 Trevis Graham, Jr.
|
WR
|
18 Marcel Barbee, Jr.
|
8 Jacoby Hopkins, So.
|
WR
|
9 Drue Jackson, So.
|
12 Javen Banks, Jr.
|
WR
|
80 Chandler Speights, Jr.
|
1 Jah'Marae Sheread, So.
|
LT
|
73 Dalton Cooper, R-Fr.
|
76 Kylar Kooks, So.
|
LG
|
53 Eddie Rivas, Jr.
|
74 Russell Baker, Jr.
|
C
|
50 Reece Jordan, Sr.
|
62 Jacob Fryrear, Sr.
|
RG
|
71 Tate Heitmeier, Jr.
|
79 Jaydan Smith, So.
|
RT
|
72 Alex Costilla, Jr.
|
70 JP Urquidez, Sr.
|
QB
|
2 Brady McBride, So.
|
7 Jaylen Gipson, Jr.
|
RB
|
5 Brock Sturges, So. OR 24 Caleb Twyford, Sr.
|
22 Calvin Hill, R-Fr. OR 23 Robert Brown Jr., Sr.
|POSITION
|FIRST TEAM
|SECOND TEAM
|
DE
|
91 Jordan Revels, So.
|
97 Emmanuel Galvan-Vazquez, Jr. OR 48 Dotson Schaefer, So.
|
NT
|
98 Gjemar Daniels, Jr.
|
92 Samuel Obiang, Jr.
|
DT
|
94 Jaquel Pierce, Sr.
|
96 Kingsley Onyirioha, Sr.
|
LB
|
4 Gavin Graham, R-Sr.
|
27 London Harris, Jr.
|
LB
|
18 Christian Taylor, Sr.
|
17 Kenny Haynes, R-Fr.
|
LB
|
55 Sione Tupou, Jr.
|
33 Brayden Stringer, Sr. OR 30 Josh Emmanuel, Fr.
|
CB
|
0 Jarron Morris, Jr.
|
13 DeJordan Mask, So.
|
SS
|
5 Kevin Anderson, So.
|
6 Jared Hooper, R-Fr.
|
FS
|
25 Brandon Luper, Jr.
|
12 Auston Deason, So.
|
NB
|
11 Zion Childress, Fr.
|
2 Grid Isidore, Jr.
|
CB
|
31 Kordell Rodgers, Jr.
|
15 Rodrick Hockley, So.
|POSITION
|FIRST TEAM
|SECOND TEAM
|
K
|
37 Alan Orona, R-Fr.
|
47 Jacob Bates, Jr. OR 43 Seth Keller, R-So.
|
P
|
99 Seamus O'Kelly, So.
|
38 David Nunez, Fr. OR 39 Clayton Stewart, Jr.
|
LS
|
42 Alton Stephens, So.
|
46 Durham Harris, Fr.
|
KR
|
13 DeJordan Mask, So.
|
1 Jah'Marae Sheread, So.
|
PR
|
13 DeJordan Mask, So.
|
1 Jah'Marae Sheread, So.