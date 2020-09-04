We're finally here.

In a year where a full college football season is uncertain, "unprecedented times" as what many like to call 2020, we've made it to the first week for the SMU Mustangs.

The Mustangs travel to San Marcos to take on Texas State in the season opener, and while they're considered a heavy favorite, Saturday's game will answer a lot of immediate questions.

How much better can quarterback Shane Buechele be? As potent as the offense was, can it get to an even higher level? And what will the improvement -- or drop-off -- be like with the defense? And everything in between.