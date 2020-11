SMU and Temple originally were scheduled to play at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Thursday. The game, however, was moved to Saturday.

Per a statement by the American Athletic Conference, the date was switched "to allow for the best chance of it being played in its scheduled week." Temple has been battling COVID-19 issues, and the extra two days helped a depleted Owls roster.

SMU has done well as a group in steering clear of COVID-19, but playing a road game in Philadelphia on the weekend works better -- physically and mentally -- for an SMU team fresh off a Navy win loaded with hard hitting.

"We certainly would have played on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, whenever," SMU coach Sonny Dykes said. "We would have been ready to go ... but I'm glad it's on Saturday."

The HillTopics has all of your gameday needs for today's clash listed below. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT.