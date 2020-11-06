Temple is depleted on both sides of the football, but expect SMU to take any plays off Saturday.

Sure, the No. 18 Mustangs understand that they are heavy favorites in Saturday's matchup against the Owls. But the Mustangs will enter the game with the same mentality as it has each week.

Play four full quarters. Control what you can control. Go 1-0 for the week. And, in doing so, never anticipate lining up against anyone but the opponent's best athletes.