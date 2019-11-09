The homecoming weekend is here for SMU, and head coach Sonny Dykes and the rest of the Mustangs are on a mission to do two things.

First, they want to give the alumni in town a nice show, as they prepare for ECU. Second, they want to remind the nation why they were considered one of the nation's top teams prior to last week's loss to Memphis.

What better way to do that than in front of a homecoming crowd?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Previewing SMU vs. ECU

"I think our fan base is excited and energized," Dykes said. "I think they see the potential for this program, not only for this year but moving forward."

SMU (8-1, 4-1 in American American Athletic) will look to bounce back from a 54-48 loss to Memphis. ECU (3-6, 0-5) will look for its first conference win after losing to AAC East Division leader Cincinatti by a field goal last week.

The HillTopics has all of your game-day needs for today's clash listed below. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

