It's homecoming weekend for SMU, and coach Sonny Dykes wants to make sure his team puts on a great show for the fans, as well as the alumni returning to the Hilltop.

In order to do that, the team's level-headed attitude is at an all-time high. If there were any signs of cockiness within the locker room, last Saturday's loss to Memphis served as a reminder that anyone in the American Athletic Conference can be beaten.

ECU, a team that is winless in conference play, will come to town with every inclination to prove that.

"The people that know, they know we have a good, solid football team that can beat just about anybody," Dykes said. "But you've got to earn it back."

