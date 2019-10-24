TDECU Stadium will be the home to primetime college football, as No. 16 SMU visits Houston for a nationally televised, Thursday-night game on ESPN. The Mustangs are looking to go to 8-0 on the season, while the Cougars are looking for their first back-to-back wins of the year.

The start for SMU is the best since 1982, when the team won its first 10 games and ultimately finished 11-0-1. And for the first seven games, SMU has kept its philosophy status quo.

Win the week. Go 1-0 every week.

"Starting like this is always something you want to do," SMU quarterback Shane Buechele said. "Our does a really good job at taking it week by week and going 1-0. It's always a goal to win -- but to win that week, not just the whole season."

The HillTopics has all of your gameday needs for Thursday night below. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT at TDECU Stadium.

